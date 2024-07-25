Award-winning ensemble to perform at Gospelfest

An array of musical groups will perform at Gospelfest that runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

NORTH CHICAGO – Award-winning gospel group Nate Martin & SIGN (Singing in God’s Name) is the headliner at this year’s free Gospelfest event at Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago.

The music festival takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. July 28.

“The powerful musical event is ideal for families,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “The festival offers a joyful experience in a stunning location.”

From its inception in May 2016, the Chicago-based ensemble quickly has made its impact on the gospel music industry with a distinct sound rooted by the singing and songwriting skills of its leader Nate Martin, according to music experts. Credited as the protege of world-renowned gospel legend Pastor Charles Jenkins, Martin has made it his mission to ensure that quartet-style praise and worship music remains a relevant source of influence within the gospel music industry.

As an independent artist, Martin has earned two Eddy Award nominations, winning the Eddy Award for Digital EP/Album of the Year for the project titled “SIGN Language” in 2020. Also in 2020, SIGN received an Eddy Award for “Album of the Year” and in 2021 it received a Gospel Music Choice Award for “Group of the Year.”

The Greenbelt Cultural Center is located at 1215 Green Bay Road. Admission and parking are free. All ages are welcome. Concertgoers should bring a blanket or lawn chair and pack a picnic. A local vendor will provide food to buy.

Attendees also can expect musical performances by Light of the World, Sharema Hanniba, First Corinthian, Missionary Baptist and Antioch Baptist Church.

For more information about Gospelfest, visit LCFPD.org/gospelfest or call 847-968-3477. For information about other summer events at the Lake County Forest Preserves, visit LCFPD.org or call 847-367-6640.