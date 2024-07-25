Antioch Public Library director earns state award

The Illinois Library Association has announced Jennifer Drinka, executive director of the Antioch Public Library District, as the recipient of the Librarian of the Year award for 2024. (Photo provided by the Antioch Public Library District)

ANTIOCH – The Illinois Library Association announced Jennifer Drinka, executive director of the Antioch Public Library District, is the recipient of the Librarian of the Year award for 2024.

The prestigious award celebrates Drinka’s exceptional leadership, transformative vision and lifelong dedication to enhancing library services in Illinois.

Drinka’s library journey began at the Antioch Public Library District. Drinka grew up in Antioch and was a frequent visitor to the library as a child, eventually securing her first library position as a page. She said she always has felt a deep-rooted connection to the community and the library.

Over the years, she ascended through various roles at six libraries, mastering each position with a commitment to excellence and innovation, according to the news release.

As the executive director of APLD, Drinka has spearheaded numerous initiatives that have propelled the library to new heights of achievement, according to the release. Her leadership was pivotal in securing a $9.6 million referendum for library renovation and expansion, as well as securing a $90,000 Live and Learn Grant to ensure the library’s restrooms are fully accessible to all patrons. Drinka also has been instrumental in enhancing community engagement by coordinating legislative breakfasts and transforming the library into a polling place, demonstrating her proactive approach to serving the public.

Under her guidance, APLD has embraced new technologies and modernized services, including the transition to Radio Frequency Identification, the implementation of a fine-free policy and the introduction of a new makerspace and recording studio.

Her vision for creating welcoming community spaces is evident in the library’s renovated facilities, which include comfortable reading areas and state-of-the-art meeting rooms.

While continuing to move her community and the library profession forward, Drinka always places value on tradition and history. She keeps the past close at heart in remembrance of the Antioch library directors who came before her and by researching to promote APLD’s 100th anniversary.

In addition to her professional achievements, Drinka is deeply committed to professional development and service to the library profession. She actively participates in conferences, workshops and leadership forums at national and state levels, contributing her expertise to organizations such as the Illinois Library Association, Public Library Association and American Library Association.

She extends that commitment toward making personal connections with community members by hosting Fireside Fridays, a program that encourages APLD patrons to discuss topics of local interest while enjoying the comfortable ambiance of the newly renovated library.

The Librarian of the Year Award celebrates individuals who exemplify outstanding leadership, innovation and dedication to advancing library services. Drinka’s achievements underscore her profound impact on APLD and her unwavering commitment to the library profession.

The Illinois Library Association Librarian of the Year Award will be presented at an awards ceremony during the Illinois Library Association’s annual conference. The conference will take place Oct. 8-10 in Peoria.