Mundelein man charged with selling fentanyl, other drugs

MUNDELEIN -- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force, concluded an investigation that led to the arrest of a Mundelein man who was allegedly selling fentanyl and other drugs.

SIG received information that Alejandro I. Dominguez, 42, of the 200 block of Archer Avenue, Mundelein, was selling cocaine and pills laced with fentanyl, according to news release. SIG detectives initiated an undercover operation that spanned several months.

During the investigation, undercover detectives recovered over 1,3000 pills laced with fentanyl and over 30 grams of cocaine, according to the release.

On July 18, SIG detectives took Dominguez into custody without incident.

After reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the following charges

Dominguez has been charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class X felonies), five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class 1 felonies), unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class 2 felony) and 10 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felonies).

SIG acknowledges the partnership with Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Highland Park PD, Park City PD, Round Lake Beach PD, Round Lake Park PD, Round Lake PD, Wauconda PD, Waukegan PD, Winthrop Harbor PD and Zion PD.