Swifties unite in Gurnee for dance party

GURNEE – Gurnee Swifties were out in full force for the July 11 Taylor Dance Party (Gurnee’s Version) at Gurnee Park District’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Viking Park.

DJ Matt from Operation Glow had more than 800 fans of all ages dancing the night away to some of their favorite megastar’s greatest hits, such as, “Shake it Off,” “Cruel Summer,” “Anti-Hero,” “22″ and more.

In addition to a great set list, the team also provided concert-like atmospherics with bubble and fog machines accompanied by a giant 20-inch disco ball floating above center stage.

“This is truly an awesome experience,” Mary Lester, Gurnee Park District’s supervisor of community programs and events, said in a news release. “Seeing all the smiles on both kids and adults alike – everyone is so happy! Truly a magical night here in Gurnee!”

The evening’s sponsors, Community Trust Credit Union and Orthodontic Specialists of Lake County, even got into their Taylor Era, handing out hundreds of free friendship bracelets to all the adoring Swifties in attendance.

“It has my favorite colors!” one young Swiftie said after placing her new bracelet on her wrist. “I can’t wait to show my friends!”

If you missed the party, don’t worry – Swifties can reunite at Gurnee’s community festival, Gurnee Days, for another free enchanting Taylor experience.

“Sparks Fly: A Taylor Swift Tribute Band” will take the Viking Park stage at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11.