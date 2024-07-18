Christmas in July coming to Volo Museum

An excited crowd watches the Rock-afire Explosion perform during one of its debut appearances at the Volo Museum June 2. The newly refurbished animatronic band will perform Christmas concerts during Volo's Christmas in July festivities July 26-28. (Photo by Jim Wojdyla | Volo Museum)

VOLO – Santa is coming early this year to the Volo Museum, and the public is invited to share in what surely will be a most magical, memorable experience.

”We are preparing a summer celebration like no other,” said Jim Wojdyla, marketing director for the museum at 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. “Join us July 26, 27 and 28 for ‘Christmas in July,’ a unique, festive extravaganza that will bring holiday cheer to the heart of summer.”

Visitors can immerse themselves in a sun-soaked holiday adventure, as museum officials deck the halls and create a Summertime Santa’s Workshop. There, families can meet Santa and his elves, capture the magic with a Summer Santa photo session, and share their holiday wishes.

Unleash creativity and craft delicious treats at a cookie-decorating session. Dive into festive arts and crafts, coloring activities, holiday ornament-making and more. Kids can even get a jump start on their Christmas wish lists, with a letter-writing station and special North Pole delivery services available on-site.

Adding a dash of nostalgia to the merriment, the legendary Rock-afire Explosion animatronic band, of ShowBiz Pizza Place origin, will perform their rarely seen live Christmas shows dating to 1982 and 1987. Concerts will take place about every 30 minutes beginning at 11 a.m. July 26-28, and are included with regular admission.

”These are shows that people probably have not seen anywhere live since the 1990s,” said Brian Grams, museum director. “It is a very rare opportunity.”

Grams and Wojdyla anticipate terrific crowds for the Christmas in July festivities, especially given the Rock-afire Explosion’s clearly enduring draw. Throngs of appreciative visitors attended when Volo first debuted their refurbished set on June 2.

”People traveled from all over the country – West Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan – so we learned just how popular these guys are and to what extent fans are willing to go to see them,” Grams said.

The band’s enclosed stage features broad, outdoor courtyard-facing doors that open when a concert is about to begin.

“Rather than attempt to share these Christmas concerts with fans in inclement December weather, Christmas in July is the perfect opportunity,” Grams said. “This will be great family fun.”

The Volo Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. All Christmas in July activities are included free with a Platinum, Gold or Volo Museum ticket.

Platinum and Gold passes provide a two-day experience with free admission the second consecutive day. Admission starts as low as $24.95 for adults and $13.95 for children ages 5 to 12, with free entry for children ages 4 and younger. Separate single-day admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $16.95 each; free for children 4 and younger. Museum members enjoy free admission to all attractions.

For more details, visit volofun.com, find Volo Museum on social media, or call 815-385-3644.