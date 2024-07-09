Swifties to have their night at

GURNEE -- On July 11, Taylor (Gurnee’s Version) Dance Party will start at 7 p.m. at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

Swifties are invited to enjoy an evening of singing, dancing and Taylgating. Food and drink are permitted at all Thursday night and Tuesday afternoon Sounds of Summer concerts.

On Thursday nights, the Exchange Club of Gurnee is serving up concessions, including their world-famous mac and cheese.

All sales impact local nonprofits that work to prevent child abuse.

At Tuesday afternoon children’s concerts, Gurnee Park District has partnered with Forest Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry. Forest Orthodontics & Pediatrics’ SMILE Ice Cream Truck will be onsite. The team will be serving up free sweet treats to guests, while supplies last.

Inclement weather in the forecast? Check Gurnee Park District’s Rainout Line at https://rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict. Weather related decisions are made by 2 p.m. the day of the concert.