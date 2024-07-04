Young dog ready to bring ‘perfect’ energy to forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Washington says, “When I first come out for my walk, it almost looks like I’m hip-hopping because I’m so happy. I have just the perfect amount of energy so you don’t have to run five miles with me every day, but a couple of long walks would be perfect. I’m also known to plop myself down just so we can relax and get some loving. Turn on the music and let’s dance back home.”

Washington is about 4 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.