New associate judges in 19th Circuit announced

WAUKEGAN – Chief Judge Daniel B. Shanes announced that Gabriel J. Conroe of Highland Park and Matthew J. DeMartini of Antioch received the majority of votes from the circuit judges of the 19th Judicial Circuit and will be installed as associate judges.

The positions were available because of the upcoming retirements of the Honorable Raymond D. Collins and the Honorable Charles D. Johnson, who will be stepping down from the bench on July 12 after almost 20 years of service to the residents of Lake County.

“Mr. Conroe and Mr. DeMartini will be excellent additions to the 19th Judicial Circuit,” Shanes said in a news release. “They will bring considerable skill and understanding to their new roles with extensive experience, an abundant sense of fairness and a commitment to justice. I congratulate them on their appointments and look forward to Mr. Conroe and Mr. DeMartini joining us as associate judges in Lake County.”

Conroe received his bachelor’s degree in behavioral science and law from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2001. In 2006, he earned his Juris Doctor from Chicago Kent College of Law. He was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 2006 and is a member of the Illinois Public Defender Association and the Lake County Bar Association. Conroe has been with the Lake County Public Defender’s Office since 2006 and serves as a principal assistant public defender.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this appointment. I want to express my gratitude to the many mentors who have helped prepare me as a public servant,” Conroe said in the release.

DeMartini received his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Marquette University in 1999. In 2002, he earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois Chicago John Marshall Law School. He was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 2002 and is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Justinian Society and the Lake County Bar Association. DeMartini previously served as an assistant state’s attorney with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, an associate at the law office of Rudolph F. Magna of Gurnee, an associate at the law office of Scott Gartner of Antioch and is the owner of DeMartini Legal Inc. of Antioch.

“I am humbled by and thankful for this appointment and excited to take on the challenges it brings,” DeMartini said in the release.

Shanes will administer the oaths of office to Conroe and DeMartini.