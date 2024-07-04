Joe Cicero, Tina Bree mark 15 years as Star 105.5′s morning show duo

This summer, Joe Cicero and Tina Bree mark 15 years as co-hosts of Joe and Tina Mornings on Star 105.5. The pair are heard from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. (Photo provided by Star 105.5)

LAKEMOOR – At 15 years, the morning drive pairing of Star 105.5’s Joe Cicero and Tina Bree has lasted almost twice as long as the average U.S. marriage.

It’s easy to see why. These two are great friends who have a blast together – on air and off.

Sure, there’s some teasing back and forth. But each gives as good as he or she gets. And as they celebrate their 15th radio-versary, the lighthearted bantering between Cicero and Bree has become a staple of morning routines throughout McHenry County and beyond.

“Is this the poisoned coffee or is this the regular coffee?” Cicero quipped as Bree returned to the studio with cups in hand during a recent morning show off-air moment.

“I guess we’ll find out,” she replied with a smile.

It all started in 2009 when Bree – whose married name now is Lawrence but who still goes by Bree on-air – was working in the Crystal Lake-based station’s promotions department when Cicero was hired to do the morning show. They worked on some weekend promos together and Cicero soon brought Bree on to the morning show, occasionally at first.

“He realized how glamorous I was,” she said.

“I gave Tina her life,” Cicero joked.

The duo’s enduring dynamic will be celebrated during a special Listener Appreciation Night starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 Chapel Hill Road, Lakemoor.

The event will feature giveaways ranging from free popcorn to a full dinner at the concession stand, movie passes, carload passes and more. Regular admission will apply. Features that night are “Despicable Me 4” followed by “Inside Out 2.” Those listening to Joe and Tina Mornings have additional chances to win.

As a torrential rain fell outside the studio window and songs played on-air, the two talked on a recent Tuesday about their working relationship over the years.

It’s been a great journey filled with personal appearances at local businesses, fests, parades, Friday night football games and more. It’s especially rewarding, they said, when they are able to boost charitable events such as the Family Health Partnership Clinic’s Care4 Breast Cancer 5K.

“Joe and Tina have done so much in the community about raising awareness for breast cancer early detection,” said Suzanne Hoban, executive director of the FHPC. “They’ve been an integral part of our Care4 race for years, and in doing so, have not only raised significant amounts of money, but also talked openly and honestly about breast cancer and the people it impacts.

“We don’t know how many people have been motivated by Joe and Tina to get their mammograms, but I believe that it’s a big number.”

Scott Dehn, owner of the McHenry Outdoor, said he thinks the key to the duo’s popularity is simple.

“What you hear on the radio is exactly who they are in real life,” Dehn said.

Bree said many listeners have taken to referring to their show as “reality radio.”

A computer crash and mouse glitch during the recent Tuesday show provided real-time examples. The consummate pros laughed on-air about their dilemma and Cicero even began to sing lyrics during a listener game since he was unable to play the recording as planned.

Both reflected on how quickly time flies.

“People tell us they used to listen to us on their school bus,” Bree said.

“And now they have kids,” Cicero said. “It’s so weird.”

Joe and Tina are heard on Star 105.5 in the suburbs of Chicago and streaming at star105.com from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

If you go What: Star 105.5 Listener Appreciation Night Why: Morning duo Joe and Tina celebrate 15 years Where: McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 Chapel Hill Road, Lakemoor When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11 What’s Playing: “Despicable Me 4,” “Inside Out 2” More info: goldenagecinemas.com; facebook.com/mchenryoutdoor

This snapshot shows Joe Cicero and Tina Bree in 2010, about one year into their partnership as morning drive hosts on Star 105.5. The pair now are celebrating 15 years as an on-air duo. (Photo provided by Star 105.5)

Among the many events that Star 105.5 radio personalities Tina Bree and Joe Cicero have been invited to help celebrate was this ladies' night at the Arboretum in South Barrington in 2016. (Photo provided by Star 105.5)