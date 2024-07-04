Edly-Allen highlights local fire district grant recipients

LIBERTYVILLE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen announced two local fire protection districts in the 31st District are set to receive funding through the 2024 Small Equipment Grant Program.

“This grant program is crucial to safeguarding our communities by allowing our fire departments to buy new equipment they need,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “I commend both of the local fire protection districts in our community that will be able to purchase much-needed equipment so that they can effectively and safely do their job.”

Administered by the State Fire Marshal, the Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide up to $26,000 to individual fire departments and ambulance services to help them buy small firefighting and ambulance equipment. This year, a total of $4 million was awarded to 165 fire departments, fire districts and EMS providers across the state.

The Winthrop Harbor Fire Department received $25,951 and the Libertyville Fire Department received $14,736.

“The funds from this program can be used to purchase a variety of equipment that is essential to keeping first responders safe,” Edly-Allen said in a news release. “Whether grants are used for defibrillators or personal protective equipment, our volunteer fire departments and districts that need it most are receiving this assistance to better equip our communities with the tools they need.”