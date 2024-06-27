Round Lake Beach woman with cancer defies the odds

ROUND LAKE BEACH – “I am living a miracle.”

That is how Judy Armstrong, 74, of Round Lake Beach feels after she initially was diagnosed in October 2019 with non-small cell lung cancer that metastasized to the brain and the spine. She was told it is not curable, only treatable, and her life expectancy will depend on how she responds to treatment.

Initially, she was stunned by her diagnosis and didn’t know what to do other than listen to her doctor, Dean Tsarwhas, medical director of cancer services at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. She also put her faith in God and drew strength from that and allowed the medical wonders that Northwestern Medicine can provide to work. She told herself to just get up and do what the doctors and nurses say to do and pray it will take care of itself.

She had targeted radiation on the brain, and after only one treatment, most of the active cancer was gone. She had to be very still for 45 minutes and didn’t know that her years of practicing yoga would pay off by focusing on her breathing and stillness.

During the pandemic a tumor grew in her upper lung. Then she got COVID-19 and was hospitalized for 19 days and on oxygen. Tsarwhas ordered a new drug that was just approved, Pembrolizumab, in combination with radiation. Several months later, they took tests to see the progress and Tsarwhas asked if he could call in his staff and said, “So here is the miracle women.” The tumor was now significantly smaller and barely visible on the CT scan.

Now her levels of cancer are very low. So while she isn’t cured, she is living and thriving. She credits the doctors, nurses and staff for diligent care. And the power of prayer.

Initially, she thought she maybe had three or so months to live and her biggest fear when she was diagnosed was that she would never be around to see if she had grandchildren. She is now the proud grandmother of a 15-month-old grandson and said she is a living miracle.

“To see the staff have such a heavy job – treating cancer day in and day out – it was amazing to provide some lightness upon my success story,” Armstrong said. “Their purpose is to help give me a quality of life. … Well, it can’t be understated.”