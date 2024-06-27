Gurnee Park District to host free summer concert series

Radio GaGa will perform June 27 at Viking Park in Gurnee. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District will host free concerts in Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave, all summer long.

Radio Gaga transcends generations with covers from Lady Gaga and Queen. The tribute band takes the stage at 7 p.m. June 27.

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series provides free music in the park. It is strongly recommended that concertgoers bring blankets and chairs. The Gurnee Park District asks that dogs are well-behaved and always remain on a leash.

Concessions from the Exchange Club of Gurnee will be available to buy at select shows. Proceeds go to local nonprofits that work to prevent child abuse.

If there is inclement weather in the forecast, check the Gurnee Park District’s Rainout Line at https://rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict. Weather-related decisions are made by 2 p.m. on the day of the concert.

Sounds of Summer concert schedule

• June 27, 7 p.m. – Radio Gaga, sponsored by Old National Bank

• July 11, 7 p.m. – Taylor Dance Party, sponsored by Community Trust Credit Union and Orthodontic Specialists of Lake County

• July 23, 10:30 a.m. – Miss Jamie and the Farm Hands (children’s entertainment), sponsored by Forest Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry. Free ice cream available from the SMILE ice cream truck, while supplies last.

• July 25, 7 p.m. – Chicago tribute band

• Aug. 15, 7 p.m. – China Grove: Doobie Brothers tribute band

• Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m. – Todd Downing (children’s entertainment), sponsored by Forest Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry. Free ice cream available from the SMILE ice cream truck, while supplies last.