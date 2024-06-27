Friends of Lake Villa District Library award 2024 scholarships

LINDENHURST – Ella Carraro, Sydney Friel and Jayashri Madan are the 2024 Friends of Lake Villa District Library scholarship winners. Each will receive $1,000 to further their education.

Carraro, a Lakes Community High School graduate, will be studying art history at the University of Wisconsin Parkside.

Friel, a Lakes Community High School graduate, will be attending Marquette University and studying nursing.

Madan, a Grayslake North High School graduate, plans to study bioengineering/biomedical engineering.

The three recipients, chosen from a pool of nine applicants, each shared a long-term goal of giving back to their community.

Friel plans to obtain bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing to one day give other kids the same care she received. Carraro intends to get a PhD in fashion history with hopes of becoming a professor or museum curator to provide programs on the field of fashion and encourage others to pursue their passions. Madan intends to use her bioengineering degree to lead and execute research programs.

In addition to providing academic and financial need information, the Friends require applicants to name three books that have impacted their lives as well as the role books and/or libraries have played in their lives. The 2024 recipients have fond library memories of getting their first library card, participating in summer reading and having collections in the display case.

The Friends of LVDL’s Scholarship program, established in 2018, is for high school seniors who reside in Lake Villa Township and who plan to pursue a two- or four-year degree at a vocational school, community college or university. The scholarship committee works with high school guidance counselors to reach as many applicants as possible.