Fluffy, uniquely colored cat ready for lap to curl up in

GRAYSLAKE – Wilbur says, “I may look flamboyant but I’m a down-to-earth guy. I’m an affectionate and gentle cat that enjoys being petted and loves to get brushed. After all, my suit and coloring are quite unique so a little brushing here and there helps keep it shiny and fluffy. I stay in shape through play and taking a nap in a sun puddle is always perfect to relax … though what is even better is a lap.”

Wilbur is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.