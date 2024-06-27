Community invited to celebrate at the Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks

In this file photo, Elizabeth McDaniel, 6, of Grayslake boards a train carnival ride on Saturday, June 27, 2015, at the Taste of Grayslake in Central Park. (Joe Shuman)

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Community Park District along with the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce and village of Grayslake is hosting the annual Family Picnic and Fireworks Celebration on June 29.

The celebration will feature the annual Taste of Grayslake. The family-oriented event will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. in Central Park, 250 Library Lane.

This year there will be more than 20 food vendors including Grayslake Dog ‘N Suds, Grayslake Papa John’s Pizza, Bueno Beef, BBQ Productions, Forno Parese, Zo D’licious, Supermercado, Da Local Boy LLC, Hawaiian Food Truck, Your Sister’s Tomato, Roasted Corn Company, Mama Jerk, Roost 83, Brat Shop, Tres Flores Funnel Cakes, Ingrid’s Tasty Treats, Awesome Mini Donuts, Tropical Chill, Johnny Boys Mini Donuts, Pink Cupcakes and Rainbow Cones.

This year’s alcohol vendors include Light the Lamp, Glunz Family Winery, Mellow Nail Lounge and the Grayslake Park District Beer Tent. There also will be business vendors.

Female-fronted country band Wild Daisy will take the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. GOOROOS will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

There also will be carnival rides this year. Tickets are $1.25 each or 18 tickets for $20.

The day will end with a fireworks show at dusk presented by Melrose Pyrotechnics. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to Central Park to enjoy the show. Organizers would like to thank firecracker sponsor Tobie Family Farm for its support.

Glass bottles are not allowed in the park.

Parking is available at Grayslake Central High School, Grayslake Middle School and the Grayslake library.

For more information, call the Grayslake Park District at 847-223-7529. Check out @GrayslakeParkDistrict on Facebook for an event map.