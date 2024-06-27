Chicago Bears, Brushwood Center build ZCenter Healing Garden

On June 14, the Chicago Bears staff and volunteers joined Brushwood Center and Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center (ZCenter) staff to build a Healing Garden for clients. (Photo provided by the ZCenter)

GURNEE – Chicago Bears staff and volunteers joined Brushwood Center and Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center staff June 14 to build a Healing Garden for clients.

Studies show that being in nature has a positive effect on physical and mental health. The new garden will allow clients to enjoy the outdoors while providing an opportunity for them to plant and nurture flowers during their time at ZCenter.

The Healing Garden is located near the play space that the Chicago Bears helped build years ago for the youngest clients.

The garden was made possible through a generous donation from the Chicago Bears Outreach. The Home Depot generously donated gardening supplies to support the project.

For more information about ZCenter, visit zcenter.org