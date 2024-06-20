One Hope United to honor Ermit L. Finch’s enduring legacy with dedication ceremony

One Hope United is hosting the Ermit L. Finch Dedication Ceremony, celebrating the enduring legacy of Ermit L. Finch. (Photo provided by One Hope United)

LAKE VILLA – One Hope United is hosting the Ermit L. Finch dedication ceremony to celebrate the enduring legacy of Ermit L. Finch.

The June 26 ceremony will honor Finch by dedicating his beloved weather vane and a bench in his memory. Lake Villa Mayor James McDonald and Finch’s wife, Jonni, will be in attendance.

“In honoring Ermit L. Finch’s legacy, we not only celebrate his life but also the profound impact he continues to have on the One Hope United community,” Damon Cates, president and CEO of One Hope United, said in a news release. “Finch’s journey from hardship to achievement embodies resilience, hope and the transformative power of compassion. As we dedicate this ceremony to his memory, may we carry forward his spirit of perseverance and service, inspiring generations to come.”

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Ermit L. Finch Campus – One Hope United, 215 N. Milwaukee Ave, Lake Villa. A gathering will be at 11 a.m. behind the Richardson House for the dedication ceremony. It will be followed by a picnic lunch at noon.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1934, Finch faced numerous hardships early in life. After losing both parents to tuberculosis, he was sent to One Hope United in 1948 and lived on campus until 1951. Finch’s journey led him to academic achievements at Antioch High School, the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago.

He maintained his connection with One Hope United, eventually serving on its board of directors in 2004.

Finch died in September 2020, leaving behind a legacy that embodies the mission, values and vision of One Hope United.

For more information, contact nswiencki@onehopeunited.org.