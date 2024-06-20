Lake County Sheriff’s marine patrols resume on Lake Michigan

WAUKEGAN – Sheriff John Idleburg announced the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will resume patrolling Lake Michigan waters located in Lake County.

Lake County contains more than 900 square miles of Lake Michigan water. Since 2018, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has been unable to patrol these waters because of an outdated watercraft being retired after multiple mechanical and safety issues. Earlier this year, the Lake County Board approved the replacement of the watercraft retired in 2018, according to a news release.

This spring, the sheriff’s office received delivery of a new Fluid Watercraft Inflatable Patrol Boat. The boat has two 225 horsepower engines and can carry 14 passengers.

Idleburg commissioned the new watercraft and it has been operational by Marine Unit deputies since the onset of this year’s boating season. The Marine Unit is conducting patrols of Lake Michigan and will be capable of responding to emergencies within Lake County’s nautical boundaries, according to the release.

Through an ongoing partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, the sheriff’s office will coordinate patrols with both agencies. Members of the Coast Guard and/or Conservation Police will have the ability to respond with the Sheriff’s Marine Unit to emergencies on the new watercraft. The new watercraft will be operated by sheriff’s personnel who possess a Coast Guard captain’s license.

The new boat is named in memory of Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Murphy, who was killed in the line of duty in June 1976.

When not in use, the watercraft is stored in a secure dock at North Point Marina in Winthrop Harbor, thanks to a generous in-kind contribution.

“Adding a sheriff’s office watercraft on Lake Michigan is very significant,” Idleburg said in the release. “Response time in an emergency is crucial and having a sheriff’s boat available will increase the likelihood of lives saved during search and rescue missions. We are grateful for our partnership with North Point Marina and thankful for their assistance in allowing us space to dock our boat.”