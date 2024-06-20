Heather’s Gym celebrates 10 years of business in Libertyville

Heather's Gym, a woman-owned boutique fitness studio in Libertyville, is celebrating 10 years in business. The studio hosted a celebration class with remarks and refreshments afterward on June 8. Sixty people attended. (Photo provided by Heather's Gym)

LIBERTYVILLE – Heather’s Gym, a woman-owned boutique fitness studio in Libertyville, is celebrating 10 years in business.

The studio hosted a celebration class June 8.

The story of Heather’s Gym begins with scrappy folks who wanted a fitness experience that couldn’t be found anywhere else, and they wanted to have fun.

The business started small in a park – no studio, no website, no sign. It was like a secret band of fitness enthusiasts and each year the group grew.

“I’m so proud to celebrate 10 years in business,” said Heather Fahrenkrog, HG Studios owner and master instructor. “From our humble beginnings in the park to now having three studios, a team of 27 and a member community of more than 200, the growth and success wouldn’t be possible without the continued support and dedication of the incredible people around me.”

Twenty-three percent of all new businesses fail in the first year, but for fitness businesses it is a staggering 81%, according to the news release. After five years, less than 50% of all businesses are still in operation.

HG Studios is composed of Heather’s Gym, RPM Cycle and Zen Yoga. Each studio has its own purpose and a specialty to give members longevity. The HG philosophy is playing the long game, being strong for life. Heather’s Gym is for strength, RPM is for cardio and Zen is for recovery (yoga, stretch and meditation).

In 2023, HG Studios was awarded the Business Excellence Award in Libertyville.

It recently was awarded a grant from MainStreet America - National MainStreet Center, which will be used for specialty programs.

For more information, visit https://hgstudios.club.