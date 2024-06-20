Advocate Health Care opens new primary care office in Lincolnshire

Advocate Health Care opened a new ambulatory facility in Lincolnshire on May 28, enabling area residents to receive increased access to primary care. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

LINCOLNSHIRE – Advocate Health Care opened a new ambulatory facility in Lincolnshire on May 28, enabling area residents to receive increased access to primary care.

Located at 255 Parkway Drive Unit 255, the facility offers comprehensive preventive care such as annual physical exams and vaccinations, diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses and chronic diseases and referrals to specialists if needed.

“Primary care is the first point of contact in health care and our family medicine providers are here to offer high-quality, personalized care,” said Matt Primack, president of Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. “We are confident this new location will provide the community with exceptional care close to home.”

The Lincolnshire facility is the primary location of two Advocate Medical Group family medicine physicians, Dr. Richard Margolin and Dr. Sweta Nukala, alongside family medicine nurse practitioner Maureen O’Brien. Patients needing specialty procedures, emergency and inpatient care will be able to continue to receive care at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The office in Lincolnshire is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday. On Thursdays, it is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The office also is open the second Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon.

To learn more or schedule an appointment at Advocate Medical Group Primary Care – Lincolnshire, call 847-390-5500.