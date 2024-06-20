3D Sideouts enhances outdoor concert area

Patrons enjoy the summer vibe near the patio stage at 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern on Roberts Road in Island Lake, where the Freddy Jones Band performs Saturday, June 22. (Photo provided by 3D Sideouts)

ISLAND LAKE – Positioning 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern to be the local place for enjoying great live bands under the stars has been something of a quest for owner Jerry DeLaurentis.

While his focus this summer has shifted from big, blowout Bands in the Sand weekends to making his more intimate patio stage area more enticing than ever, DeLaurentis predicts no shortage of crowds – or crowd-pleasing electricity. Five nationally touring bands are scheduled so far, with numerous other top Chicago-area cover bands heading to Island Lake during weekends throughout the summer and into the fall.

Music lovers will enjoy their favorites on a spacious patio stage area with room for about 800 attendees – 1,000 if the gates are opened to the crate bar and new skydeck atop it. The outdoor area’s summer vibe includes potted palms, a fire table, a gazebo bar and multiple seating levels.

”Between the band schedule and the new setup, we’re going to be bigger and better than ever,” DeLaurentis said as he showed off his newly raised patio stage and talked about the 6-by-10-foot video wall crews soon would install there.

That’s not to mention his investment in an improved sound system with subwoofers now tucked under the 3.5-foot-high stage floor, better lighting and exclusive seating options. The latter includes the newly constructed skydeck or the gazebo bar with side deck, either of which can be reserved for parties of up to 20 people.

Several other VIP, reserved and stage-view table seating options are available in addition to general admission tickets for all shows.

It all kicks off this weekend. DeLaurentis expects a big crowd for the Freddy Jones Band on Saturday, June 22. That’s the first of the five big acts booked so far for the summer at Sideouts, 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake.

Other nationally touring acts on the schedule are Local H on July 13, Imposters in Effect: a Beastie Boys Tribute on July 27, Mungion on Aug. 10 and The Prince Experience on Aug. 17.

Local and regional talent will be featured Thursday through Sunday weekly through September, DeLaurentis said. Hairbangers Ball is Friday, June 21. Other acts include The 1985, Too Hype Crew and Fool House.

For more information, visit 3dsideouts.com/events-calendar. Visitors also will find the ticketweb link to buy tickets. Prices vary depending on the performer, but typically fall within the $25 range for general admission for a nationally touring act and $15 for a regional band. Prices for VIP table reservations vary depending on the size of the party. Find more details at ticketweb.com.

Shows are rain or shine with food and drink available to buy.

”It’s going to be a fantastic summer for music fans at Sideouts,” DeLaurentis said. “Our new outdoor venue is second to none.”

For more information, visit 3dsideouts.com or call 847-526-7174.

If you go

What: Concerts on the patio

Where: 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake

Who’s playing this week: The Freddy Jones Band

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22

More info, tickets: 3dsideouts.com/events-calendar