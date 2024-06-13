Hawthorn to celebrate Pride Month with event June 15

Hawthorn, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, will host an event to celebrate Pride month on June 15. (Photo provided by Hawthorn Mall)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, will host an event June 15 to celebrate Pride month.

The event will showcase more than 20 LGBTQIA+ vendors (artisans, crafts and face painters) and LGBTQIA+ resources including “Out of the Closet Charity” which will provide free clothing, jewelry, beauty products, shoes and other items for transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming individuals.

The event will be from noon to 5 p.m., with drag performances from 4 to 5 p.m. in the outdoor green space between Hawthorn Row and Dave & Busters. In case of inclement weather, the event will be indoors on the lower level near Center Park and Sephora.

The event will include food trucks, live music and performances and feature drag performances.

The first 120 people to visit the Hawthorn table will receive free Pride swag and a mystery gift card (valued at $5 to $20). The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3w0hA02.