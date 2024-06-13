Durty Nellie’s offers food, entertainment, rooftop fun

Bartender Kailah Goble of Palatine shares a laugh with customers at Durty Nellie's Gastropub & Concert Hub on a recent Wednesday. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

PALATINE – Durty Nellie’s had just recovered from a 2019 fire when the pandemic hit.

Jim and Mark Dolezal, the owners of the once hugely popular Palatine music, food and drink venue, pursued a couple of sales opportunities in the pandemic’s wake. First, a church was interested, but rezoning was denied. Later, a development deal jelled to tear down the almost 12,500-square-foot existing building at 180 N. Smith St. and replace it with apartments, plus a smaller version of Durty Nellie’s at the base.

But rising interest rates and an inability to resolve parking issues quashed that deal, said Jim Dolezal, who, along with his brother Mark and son Connor, have a message for the community and the region: Durty Nellie’s Gastropub & Concert Hub hasn’t gone away, has much to offer and would welcome your business.

”Media coverage of the development plan, which involved razing the building, apparently confused a lot of people who believe we’re closed,” Jim Dolezal said. “That development deal is off the table. We are open every day except Monday and we have great reasons for people to visit.”

The establishment’s hours are 3 p.m. until business drops off Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and closed Mondays.

The great reasons to visit?

”All of our food is made from scratch,” Dolezal said. “The food is phenomenal. People come here and tell us that ours is the best burger they’ve ever had. We have a beautiful outdoor rooftop area with free evening, all-ages acoustic performances Thursdays through Saturdays. We have a lot of events going on, food and drink specials and some great talent lined up.”

Originally built as a music venue in 2003, Durty Nellie’s in its heyday commonly drew overflow crowds who came to see the Jonas Brothers, Sixteen Candles, Modern Day Romeos, the Gin Blossoms, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Ronnie Montrose and The Marshall Tucker Band.

Phenomenal talent still is on tap, Dolezal said. Upcoming performances include Rosehill Revival featuring Kevin Purcell on Saturday, June 15, an all-ages Pat McCurdy rooftop show June 21 and Jeff the Band with The Beautiful Disaster on June 22.

There’s also free line dancing fun at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Fridays, the Jazz Consortium performing at 6 p.m. on second Sundays of the month, Wednesday evening Irish jam sessions in the main pub and Wednesday evening Pub Trivia that typically draws a capacity crowd up on the rooftop or in the upstairs mezzanine area, depending on the weather.

On a recent Wednesday, friends Dina Lindemann of Niles and Lawrence LeVine of Buffalo Grove arrived early to take on numerous other teams gathered on the rooftop for a shot at gift certificates and bragging rights.

”We’ve been playing since 2017 and Durty Nellie’s was the first place we played,” Lindemann said. “I really like the food here, especially the Nellie’s chicken sandwich.”

LeVine agreed, adding the trivia host who works at Durty Nellie’s, Tim Schulz, is more entertaining than most. The songs he plays during teams’ response sessions intertwine with the questions asked, offering clues – some more subtle than others.

”We’ve played pub trivia at many different venues and he’s one of the best hosts,” LeVine said. “You can tell Tim has carefully curated his play list.”

Dolezal said nothing makes him happier than to see customers having a great time. He’d love to see more of them and hopes any lingering confusion over the business’s status is quelled once and for all.

“We are open,” he said. “Pay us a visit and find out why this is a great place to enjoy good times with your friends and family.”

For menus, beer lists, more information about scheduled events or to buy tickets, visit durtynellies.com or find Durty Nellie’s on social media.