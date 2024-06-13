Children’s Health and Safety Fair brings together community for fun, health education

Northwestern Medicine’s Children’s Health and Safety Fair returned on June 1, with child-focused, interactive and educational exhibits located throughout the facility. (José M. Osorio)

GRAYSLAKE – Northwestern Medicine’s Children’s Health and Safety Fair returned June 1 with child-focused, interactive and educational exhibits located throughout the facility.

The event had 600 attendees. It was the first fair since 2019.

Physicians and staff at Grayslake brought back many of the favorite activities designed to teach children lessons about health and safety that have been a community staple since 2005.

“In all of my years running the fair, I have never seen the joy, happiness and excitement from every attendee I did this year,” said Connie Larson, lead coordinator of the fair at Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center. “We saw kids go from shy and hiding behind parents to open and smiling when interacting with the activities. It was a really special day for everyone involved.”

The Northwestern Medicine Grayslake emergency department provided complimentary bicycle helmet fittings for children who completed a fair bingo sheet. Kids learned about bike safety and how to take care of injuries with Northwestern Medicine doctors and nurses.

A “Teddy Bear Clinic” led by the surgery center helped ease children’s fears about injuries and hospitalization. Teddy bears received “treatment” in a nonthreatening environment before going home with the kids.

A car seat safety clinic helped parents learn how to properly fit car seats into their vehicles and strap their kids in safely.

Emergency services representatives from the Grayslake fire and police departments, Lake County Sherriff’s Office and Lake County Forest Preserve brought fire trucks, police cars and ambulances to teach kids about the important work they do for the community. Rain didn’t stop the outside activities as kids enjoyed exploring the emergency vehicles.

“We were so happy that the community shared our excitement in bringing this event back post-pandemic,” Larson said. “Our physicians, nurses and staff love being able to connect with their community and teach children important health and safety lessons. We all feel it makes a difference.”

