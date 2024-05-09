Young cat loves attention, joining in the fun

GRAYSLAKE – Baiden says, “Gazing at me is the ignition key to my purr. Once started, I keep it on cruise control, all smooth, but the engine might get a tad bit louder if you start petting me. I just love attention and I don’t mind being held at all. If I am not running around, trying to get some of the other cats to join in the fun, then I am probably checking out what people are doing. I especially love the mornings because staff and volunteers are cleaning and there is so much action going on.”

Baiden is about a year old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.