Motorcyclist in critical condition after Port Barrington crash

PORT BARRINGTON -- Lake County Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Investigators continue investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday evening in Port Barrington.

About 7:25 p.m. May 5, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to West Roberts Road and Center Street, Port Barrington, for a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to a news release. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a motorcycle rider with critical injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2012 BMW motorcycle was driving alongside another motorcycle, and both were driving recklessly, police said. Both motorcycle drivers were traveling east on Roberts Road and were weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, illegally passing other vehicles traveling east.

As the riders continued eastbound, the driver of the BMW motorcycle went into the westbound lanes to pass a group of motorcycles who were also traveling east. When he returned to the eastbound lanes, he struck the rear of an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 47-year-old Wauconda man, police said.

The operator of the BMW motorcycle, a 41-year-old Lake Zurich man who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries, including a fractured neck and severe head injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the BMW motorcycle was taken to an area hospital, where he remained in critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured. The driver of the other motorcycle, who was traveling with the driver of the BMW motorcycle, did not stop at the crash scene, police said.

The investigation continues by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.