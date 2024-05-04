Police investigate death of inmate in Lake County jail

WAUKEGAN -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Lake County Jail.

About 7:26 a.m. May 3, a Lake County Sheriff’s correctional officer was conducting rounds in Pod 3 Southeast, according to a news release. The correctional officer observed an inmate, a 61-year-old Chicago man, lying on his bed and the inmate appeared to be unresponsive.

When the officer called to the inmate, but he did not answer, the officer entered the inmate’s cell to try and wake him, but found he was unconscious and not breathing, according to the release.

The officer immediately called a medical emergency on the radio and summoned nursing staff and an ambulance. Staff performed CPR and utilized an automated external defibrillator. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over primary care. After performing medical care for an extended period of time, the man was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The man was initially remanded to the Lake County Jail on April 26, to serve a 60-day jail sentence, after pleading guilty to driving while having a revoked driver’s license. The man did not have a cellmate, as he was assigned to a single-inmate cell in Pod 3 Southeast. Rounds were conducted at least 30 minutes before he was found unconscious, and at that time, the inmate did not appear to be in distress.

The inmate has been identified as 61-year-old Troy Davis, of Chicago. On May 3, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results are pending toxicology and further medical testing. Davis had underlying medical conditions, and there was no evidence of significant trauma or injuries, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Per protocol, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to conduct an independent investigation.