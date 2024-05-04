Police investigate death of Gurnee man

GURNEE -- Police are continuing to investigate the death of a Gurnee man who was found lying in the street April 29.

About 3:39 a.m. April 29, the Gurnee Police Department received a report of an unresponsive man lying in the street at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Estes Street. Responding officers discovered the man, who appeared to have been dragged by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Luis Guzman, of Gurnee. On April 29, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. As this is an active investigation, preliminary autopsy results are not being released at this time, according to the release.

Gurnee officers are diligently working to gather information and evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

The Gurnee Police Department reminds citizens the information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Crime Stoppers does not utilize caller ID, and conversations are not recorded. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Lake County Crime Stoppers by phone at 847-662-2222, online at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.