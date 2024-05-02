Phase 1 of library’s outdoor space plan set to begin

LINDENHURST – Work to enhance the Lake Villa District Library’s front entrance and stepped terraces will begin in the next few weeks, bringing more seating options and shade to the area.

Two shade structures, laser-etched with hundreds of author names, will be installed on the stepped terraces. Two umbrella tables, equipped to provide power via solar panels, will be near the front entrance.

“Bringing a popular indoor amenity to the outdoors is what this project is all about,” library director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “Our study rooms and the many tables and chairs throughout the building are well-utilized by library patrons. Now they’ll have outdoor options as well.”

The library board recently awarded the contract to Joseph J. Henderson & Son. Construction will begin in mid-May with an expected completion date of July 1.

Visit www.lvdl.org to view the plan.