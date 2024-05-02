Grayslake Arts Alliance to host MayFest on May 4

In this file photo, Phil Schorn of Grayslake talks about his botanical illustration, called "Vivian's Fence," during the Grayslake Arts Alliance MayFest at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum in Grayslake. It took Schorn 150 hours to create his colored pencil illustration. This year's MayFest will take place May 4. (Candace H)

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Arts Alliance will gather more than 20 members at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., for its annual MayFest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Featuring fine art for sale from 22 member artists, offerings will include original paintings, fine art photography prints, stained glass, ceramics, pottery, books and more. There will be live music, author readings, spoken word, sound services by Doppler Audio, creative activities for kids and more.

All of the museum galleries will be open for visitors to explore, including the award-winning exhibit “Biking Through the Years: Cycling in Grayslake” and “Postmarked: Grayslake 60030.”

Admission is free. Monetary donations are appreciated.

A portion of every sale goes back to funding the Grayslake Arts Alliance’s mission of promoting the arts in the community through education, participation and development.