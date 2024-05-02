Brushwood Center’s Mother Earth Market returns

In this file photo, Cari Carlson from Sepia Rainbow presents original artwork for sale at the 2022 Mother Earth Market at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods. This year's market will take place May 11 and 12. (Photo provided by the Brushwood Center)

RIVERWOODS – Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods will host its annual Mother Earth Market on May 11 and 12.

The market celebrates local artists, makers, vendors and organizations that are inspired by Mother Earth and working toward a more sustainable future.

“We’re so excited for the return of our spring market,” Julia Kemerer, director of Arts and Administration at Brushwood Center, said in a news release. “This is a weekend full of speciality shopping and art, tons of local talent and fun activities for the family.”

The market features more than 35 local artists and vendors showcasing a wide variety of arts and crafts that are inspired by nature. Each day of the market will include family-friendly presentations, demonstrations, outdoor games and activities, yoga, seed planting and forest bathing.

Partner organizations include Roni Yoga, From Hood to Table, Elawa Farms, Tamales El Guero and Reciprocal Forest Bathing.

Participating artists include All From Nature, Kelly Altman, Beverly Behrens, Current Location Press, Dot’s Recycling, Flowering Fields Designs, Fungi Felts, Joan Game, Loren Gluckman, Tammy Haman, Handgathered, Kathryn Haydon, Irish Viking Designs, Joanna’s Artistic Designs, Maggie Joyce Repurposing, Heeyoung Kim, Kindred Woodworks, Barb Kirpluk, Kirsten Pottery, LeFTy lucinda, Leslie A Media Group, Christina Lovering, David Narens, New Perspectives Aerial Photography, Diana Noh, Amy Duffy Photography, The Upcycled Garden, Jan Reagan Art, The Red Maple, Revel With a Cause, She Sees Studio, Rusk Bakehouse, Carol Tarnoff, Anna Villanyi, Kathleen Warren Studio, WR Enki’s Creation and Emily Drew Yates.

“We’re welcoming an incredible group of artists and makers,” Kemerer said. “It’s a wonderful time of year to visit Ryerson Woods and there’s really something for everyone at the Mother Earth Market.”

The Mother Earth Market is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11 and noon to 5 p.m. May 12 at Brushwood Center, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods.