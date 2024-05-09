Smokin’ Deal BBQ sets May 11 open house

Smokin' Deal BBQ owner Jeff Silvers talks with customers Mike Huber and Melissa Lucich of Palatine before the couple purchased a new Pit Boss griddle and accessories this month. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

VERNON HILLS – Bob Spagnoli was set on a really nice grill when he went shopping for an early retirement gift for himself a few years ago.

The former New Trier High School teacher and coach stopped at a north suburban big-box store, where he found products but not a soul approached to answer his questions or help. The Buffalo Grove resident left, went to the parking lot and searched “Where can I purchase a Napoleon grill near me?”

Smokin’ Deal BBQ popped up. Spagnoli had never heard of it, but off he went. And he’s so glad he did.

“I walk into the shop and I’m met by Elvis, Jeff Silvers’ chocolate Lab,” Spagnoli said. “Jeff was in the back and called out right away. I told him what I was looking for. He said, ‘Let me show you the grill you want.’ And he walked me through every square inch of that grill.”

From that first meeting, a lasting friendship formed. It’s a common occurrence for those who have visited Silvers in any of his three former locations, as well as his new, much more spacious digs in Vernon Hills.

Silvers will celebrate the new space with an open house from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Whether you’re looking to grab a quick gift for your favorite backyard barbecue enthusiast or striving to equip a champion pitmaster-level setup, Jeff “The Smoker Guy” Silvers has you covered.

In Silvers’ new Smokin’ Deal BBQ location at 1000 S. Butterfield Road, Suite 1007, Vernon Hills, the display of barbecue grills and other outdoor lifestyle products is something to behold. At just under 7,000 square feet, Silvers’ new space is almost twice the size of his former Mundelein location. It brims with grills and smokers by makers such as Weber, Yoder, Hestan, DCS, Lynx, Twin Eagles, Napoleon and Recteq.

Customers will find rubs and sauces, accessories, fuels, outdoor kitchen accoutrement and even a sizable offering of top-quality meats including Heritage Berkshire and Duroc Pork, Prime and Australian Wagyu Tomahawks, ribeyes, beef ribs, hanger steaks and tri-tips.

More than three dozen brands and product types are available, serving residential, competition and commercial barbecue operations.

Visitors who attend the May 11 open house can see it all, as well as sample mouth-watering pulled pork, burnt ends, sausage and more.

“We’ll have food, giveaways and several of our featured partners on-site,” said Silvers, a certified Kansas City Barbeque Society judge with some impressive wins of his own to his credit.

Of special interest to guests might be the new store’s built-in, live-fire education island. It’s a 16.5-foot-by-6-foot space where top chefs including Gale Gand and Larry “Duce” Raymond already have stopped by to lead cooking demos.

“Duce’s father created Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue and Gale is a two-time James Beard Award winner,” Silvers said. “We’re going to continue to attract chefs that are well-known and respected for their culinary expertise.”

The cooking demos are part of Silvers’ relationship-building versus transactional approach to business, he said. It’s an approach that’s helped him become a go-to for amateurs and pros alike.

“We support a lot of competition barbecue teams,” he said. “They’re looking for best-in-class rubs and sauces, the ones that are hitting now. We also source some of the best proteins available, intentionally for competitions ... here, they’re able to see it before they buy it.”

Amateur, pro or restaurateur, anyone who’s looking to beef up their grilling game will find something to appreciate at Smokin’ Deal BBQ – from a $300 grill to a luxurious outdoor hardscape project or commercial-grade equipment for mobile or stationary use.

“We really are all about the outdoor lifestyle,” Silvers said. “This store is effectively everything to do with fire and cooking and being outside enjoying one another’s company.”

Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For information, visit smokindealbbq.com or call 847-393-7065.

What: Smokin’ Deal BBQ grand opening and open house

Where: 1000 S. Butterfield Road, Suite 1007, Vernon Hills

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Featuring: Giveaways, food, beverages, vendors

On view: Backyard grills, smokers, griddles, fuels, tools – everything for barbecue aficionados