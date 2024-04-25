Antioch’s Vegas Cafe celebrates 50 years

ANTIOCH – The Vegas Cafe, the legendary family-owned diner in downtown Antioch, celebrates its 50th anniversary May 1.

A landmark along Antioch’s Main Street, the Vegas Cafe is known for its great food, friendly staff and iconic midcentury neon sign.

To commemorate the anniversary, the restaurant will hold a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. May 1 at the restaurant, 914 Main St. The restaurant will offer specials throughout the day.

Established in 1974 by the Katris family, the cafe has been a staple in the community, serving generations with its hearty meals and warm hospitality.

Proprietor Helen Chiappetta fondly recalls the humble beginnings of the cafe.

“My parents, Chris and Nikki Katris, along with my Uncle John and his wife, Gail, poured their hearts and soul into opening the Vegas Cafe in 1974,” Chiappetta said in a news release. “Vegas started with just the front and back stations and we were open 24 hours a day, offering a full menu, pizzas and a salad bar.”

Over the years, the cafe underwent several transformations, including the acquisition of the adjacent building in 1985, which allowed for expansion and remodeling. Despite the changes, the commitment to quality food and exceptional service remained constant.

“We grew up working in the restaurant,” Chiappetta said. “All four of us kids started at a young age, bussing tables and serving customers. The Vegas Cafe has been a family affair from the very beginning.”

In 2000, Chiappetta’s Uncle John retired, but her parents continued to helm the cafe until their semi-retirement in 2004. It was then that Chiappetta and brother Dino took the reins, ushering in a new era for the beloved establishment.

“We’ve had our share of challenges,” she said. “From late-night calls to managing a changing industry, our commitment to quality and service has never wavered.”

In 2008, responding to changing regulations and customer preferences, the cafe adjusted its hours and focused on breakfast and lunch. A final remodel in 2015 breathed new life into the space, ensuring the Vegas Cafe remained a welcoming destination for patrons old and new.

Through it all, the cafe credits its success to its dedicated staff, some of whom have been with them for almost five decades.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our team,” Chiappetta said. “Their hard work and dedication have been instrumental in our journey.”

As the Vegas Cafe prepares to mark its 50th anniversary, Chiappetta’s parents have fully retired, but their legacy lives on in every plate served and every smile shared.

“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our community,” Chiappetta said. “Here’s to 50 years of memories, laughter and delicious food.”