Letter: Just a thought ... about neighbors

Neighbors can be helpful in certain situations. Some can be hurtful and cause much stress and will call the police for the most trivial things that eventually could lead to entering courtroom doors.

It is disturbing when a neighbor’s dog constantly barks at night. It is annoying when you are out in your yard planting flowers or relaxing while catching some sun rays and your neighbor’s dog is barking hysterically at you while trying to jump the common fence. In addition, there are times when your neighbor’s dog might stop on your lawn and do their duty and your neighbor (not to mention other dog walkers) just leaves it there and walks on! How would you handle this disrespect?

Aside from inconsiderate neighbors that can make or cause you to want to move, there are good neighbors who do not have binoculars to spy on you, are not vicious gossipers and have well-trained pets who would never be allowed to offend you or your property.

This type of neighbor has the decency to respect you and your property lines. Friendly neighbors will keep a lookout on the outside of your home while you are out of town and may offer to pick up any scattered newspapers on your driveway and take in your mail until you return home.

Blessed are the untroubled neighbors and those who live next door. Good neighbors are great barbecue guests. Call them over. Bon appetite!

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda