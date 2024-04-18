Lake Villa District Library to host volunteer fair

LINDENHURST – Organizations looking for volunteers and volunteers looking to give back will have the chance to meet at the Lake Villa District Library’s Volunteer and Service Organization Recruitment Fair.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst.

Representatives from area nonprofit organizations will be on hand to share information about their work and how individuals can help whether they are looking for a short-term project or long-term membership.

The following organizations are participating:

• A Safe Place

• Allendale

• Antioch Area Healthcare Accessibility Alliance

• ElderCARE Lake County

• ERIN Program – Lindenhurst Police Department

• Habitat for Humanity Lake County

• Keeping Families Covered

• Kiwanis Club of Lindenhurst

• Lake County Forest Preserve District

• Lake Villa District Library

• Lake Villa Township Lions Club

• LGBTQ+ Center of Lake County

• Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois

• Northern Illinois Food Bank

• Reach Rescue

For more information, visit www.lvdl.org or call 847-245-5115.