Young cat loves to be in the middle of all the action

Nayeli is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 11, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Nayeli says, “I’m known as the little escape artist and I love being in the middle of the action. I get along great with everyone. I love toys, food, music, the cat trees and more. I’m ready to take the show to my new home. So adopt me with one of my friends for hours or love and fun. The second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Nayeli is about a year old, spayed, up to date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.