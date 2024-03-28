Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet April 9

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon April 9 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

Guests will be Sam Lewis and Laurie Stein representing the Lake Forest History Center. Their topic will be “How to Get Started Researching Your Family History.” This is a good time to gain some knowledge for your search.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.