March 28, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet April 9

Guests to be Sam Lewis and Laurie Stein from the Lake Forest History Center

By Shaw Local News Network

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon April 9 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

Guests will be Sam Lewis and Laurie Stein representing the Lake Forest History Center. Their topic will be “How to Get Started Researching Your Family History.” This is a good time to gain some knowledge for your search.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.

LibertyvilleTeachersRetirement
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois