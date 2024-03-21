Six Flags hiring more than 3,000 for upcoming season

Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Media The entrance to Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. (7/2/21) (Candace H.Johnson)

GURNEE – Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago are hiring more than 3,000 seasonal employees for the 2024 season.

The amusement park is looking to hire enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its team as ride operators, lifeguards, food and beverage team members and more.

Six Flags Great America opens for the season Saturday, April 20.

The next hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend an on-site hiring option this spring. Events will take place at the Human Resources center at 542 N. Route 21, Gurnee. Applicants should bring their Social Security card and a photo ID with proof of age or a school ID and birth certificate.

In addition to the in-person hiring events, candidates are encouraged to visit sixflags.com/jobs to apply or text “FUN” to 224-335-9600.

Positions start at $14 an hour, with select positions at $18 an hour. Schedules are flexible in a fun working environment, according to the news release. Employees receive free park admission for themselves and a friend and free tickets for family and friends. There are exclusive employee events and ride nights.