Blue Moon Gallery launches 2024 season with juried exhibition, competition

A glimpse of the "It's for the Birds" Exhibition at Bue Moon Gallery, Grayslake (Photo provided by Kendra Kett)

GRAYSLAKE – Blue Moon Gallery is reopening March 23 after a winter hiatus.

An opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

The public is invited to experience “It’s for the Birds,” the gallery’s first exhibition of the year. It’s a juried fine art exhibition and competition featuring 44 selected artists and almost 50 pieces of art celebrating the avian world.

The gallery also will launch its 2024 Collective Artists for the year March 23.

“It’s for the Birds” aimed to entice artists to visually explore ideas about the exciting world of birds, including their immense beauty and diversity as a species and bird-related subjects such as nests, eggs, feathers, flight and wings. Because birds symbolize freedom, new beginnings, perspective, communication, music, travel and connections to the spiritual realm, the gallery encouraged artists to delve into bird symbolism and how to interpret these ideas in two- and three-dimensional expression.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Fabulous Flamingo by Kelly Witte (Photo provided by Kelly Witte)

More than 120 pieces of art related to birds and created by regional artists from Illinois and Wisconsin were submitted for consideration by guest juror Scott Jay Marr of Palm Springs, California, a professional artist and retired scenic and costume designer for the Chicago Lyric Opera. More than 25 mediums were represented. Marr selected 47 pieces created by 44 artists for the exhibition.

The selected artists for “It’s for the Birds” are Sanjukta Acharya, Maria Ananieva, Kristin Ashley, Maddy Asma, Matt Bellefeuille, Marcia Biasiello, Cynthia Boudreau, Sinead Carus, Paulette Colo, Rudy DeRam, Jane Ellefson, Jeanne Garrett, Allison Hausladen, Robert Hilger, Missy Isely Poltrock, Chuck Keller, Julia Kemerer, Kathy Kerner, Marie Luc, Terry Luc, Mike McGuire, Sarah McNabb, Christine Miller, Kristen Neveu, Julie Nykiel, Laura O’Connor, Tara Riley, Jaynanne Ridder, Amy Robillard, Aruna Sarode, Sandra Saxton, Carol May Scott, Linda Scholly, Phil Schorn, Mary Seyfarth, Barbara Skiba-Poniatowski, Kat Strack, Louise Villegas, Mary Voegeli, Marilyn Weisberg, Gail Willert, Kelly Witte, Jeff Wozniak and Debra Zare.

The gallery is located at 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake. Parking is free.

For more information, visit www.thebluemoongallery.com