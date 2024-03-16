Lake Barrington crash leaves 1 dead

LAKE BARRINGTON -- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred in Lake Barrington.

About 4:15 p.m. March 12, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Route 59 north of Miller Road for a traffic crash with injuries. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found three vehicles with heavy damage, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows a Hyundai sedan, driven by a 53-year-old Schaumburg woman was traveling north on Route 59. For an unknown reason, she veered into the southbound lanes of traffic. The Hyundai struck the rear of a semi-trailer, being pulled by a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck, driven by a 62-year-old Hawthorn Woods man. The Hyundai then struck a southbound Lincoln SUV, driven by a 46-year-old Cary man.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital where she was subsequently pronounced dead. The other drivers suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Karen Flintz, of Schaumburg. On March 13, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office that indicated that Flintz died from blunt force injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and MCAT.