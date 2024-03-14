Chris Cagle to open Antioch’s ‘It’s Thursday’ summer concert series

In this file photo, Mackenzie Miedema, 2, of Antioch (center) dances with her grandmother, Cheryl Wittum, and mother, Michelle Miedema, with Alisa Kaskin, of Twin Lakes, Wis., close by during the final concert of the "It’s Thursday” summer concert series on Aug. 10, 2023, in Antioch. The event and its proceeds were dedicated to Huntley, a child who was injured during the Taste of Summer in July. (Candace H.Johnson)

ANTIOCH – Country music star Chris Cagle will open the 2024 “It’s Thursday” summer concert series at the downtown Antioch bandshell.

After a successful 2023 summer concert series, Antioch has renewed its partnership with Chicago country music radio station US99 (99.5 FM) and Raymond Chevrolet Kia to bring another big-name county music act to downtown Antioch.

The all-ages concert will take place Thursday, June 13, at the William E. Brook Entertainment Complex (Antioch Bandshell), 900 Skidmore Drive.

Last year’s concert series kickoff by Rodney Atkins brought an estimated 5,000 country music fans to Antioch. The village is expecting a similar turnout this year for Cagle. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 2024 kickoff concert. An opening band will be announced closer to the concert date. VIP tickets for premier seating also will be announced closer to the concert.

Raymond Chevrolet Kia returns this year as the title sponsor of the It’s Thursday summer concert series. Other sponsors include Consume Cannabis, Limerick Lounge, J&J Gaming, Moda Homes, Lake County Electrical Workers Local 150, Antioch Pizza Shop, Heartland Bank, Fischer Paper, State Bank of the Lakes and Lakeshore Beverage.

Antioch has extended the summer concert season, adding four weeks to the lineup. The final show of the season will be Aug. 29.

“We are excited to continue bringing fun and entertaining music acts to downtown Antioch,” Mayor Scott Gartner said in a news release. “Chris Cagle will be a fun concert for country music fans of all ages. This will be an entertaining evening for residents and visitors and hopefully a profitable night for our local business community. I love events that showcase our beautiful downtown to visitors from all over the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.”

Downtown Antioch features almost a dozen restaurants and bars and almost two dozen boutique retail stores. There are many more restaurants and shopping opportunities throughout the community.

For more information on events in Antioch, visit www.antioch.il.gov or follow the Village of Antioch, Illinois – Government Facebook page, www.facebook.com/EnjoyAntioch.

Antioch’s “It’s Thursday” summer concert series at the William Brook Entertainment Center – Antioch Bandshell:

(All shows start at 7 p.m., except for June 13, which starts at 6:15 p.m.)

June 13: Kickoff Party with US99 & Chris Cagle

June 20: Breakfast Club (80s/90s)

June 27: American Idiots (2000s)

July 11: Blackberry Jam (70s/80s)

July 18: RICO (Carlos Santana Tribute)

July 25: Billy Elton (Elton John Tribute)

Aug. 1: Dynamix / Car Show (Oldies)

Aug. 8: Chicago Experience (Chicago Tribute)

Aug. 15: Hillbilly Rockstarz (Country)

Aug. 22: Serendipity (90s to Now)

Aug. 29: One of These Nights (Eagles Tribute)