Lake County Forest Preserves to host job fair

The Beer Garden at Independence Grove uses compostable cups as part of the environmental efforts at the Lake County Forest Preserves. (Photo provided)

NORTH CHICAGO – The Lake County Forest Preserves is hosting a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. March 11 at the Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

Interviews for temporary positions will be held on the spot at the job fair. Organizers said participants should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of resumes. No registration is required. For more information, call 847-367-6640.

“If you’re looking to spend the summer outdoors in a beautiful, natural setting, we are in the process of hiring numerous temporary positions,” said Laurel Diver, deputy director of human resources and risk. “We offer a wide variety of seasonal employment opportunities with openings available this spring.

“At Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, we are seeking food and beverage attendants for the popular Beer Garden at Independence Grove.”

Attendants would serve as cashiers and operate, maintain and stock food and beverage supplies. Applicants must be legally able to serve alcohol.

There are other openings at Independence Grove. These positions assist preserve visitors at the entrance gate, marina and visitors center.

The Youth Conservation Corps is looking to fill program management and crew member positions this summer. The program involves developing trails, planting native wildflowers, installing fences and other outdoor tasks.

Numerous positions are open at the three golf courses including laborers, food and beverage attendants, golf coordinators and guest service attendants. The courses are ThunderHawk in Beach Park, Countryside in Mundelein and Brae Loch in Grayslake.

Several temporary positions in the grounds maintenance division are available. Candidates for these jobs must be 18 years old. Assisting in keeping buildings and grounds in clean and orderly condition is the main goal of these positions. Those hired for these positions will be expected to work weekends and holidays.

“A great way to be considered for a position is to meet the hiring managers in person at the job fair,” Diver said.

To apply for employment opportunities and watch for future job openings, visit LCFPD.org/jobs or call 847-968-3242 to learn more about the available positions.