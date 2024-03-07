Hawthorn Mall invites families to get pictures with the Easter Bunny

Hawthorn, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites children and their families to meet and take keepsake photos with the Easter Bunny in his spring garden on the Lower Level in Macy’s Court. (Photo provided by Hawthorn Mall)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites children and their families to meet and take keepsake photos with the Easter Bunny in his spring garden on the Lower Level in Macy’s Court.

Through March 30, the Easter Bunny will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with extended hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 23 through March 30, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17 and March 24.

Professional photo packages begin at $39.99.

To reduce wait times, families are strongly encouraged to make a reservation in advance of their visit at https://bit.ly/3Ugaa2b . A reservation is not required and walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Hawthorn will host a special Sensory Bunny event to give children with special needs and their families the opportunity to enjoy a visit and private photo session with the Easter Bunny from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (before the center opens) on Sunday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day). Reservations are required for the Sensory Bunny event at https://bit.ly/47SM5Sj .

On two Monday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m. March 18 and 4 to 8 p.m. March 25, the community is invited to bring leashed or crated pets for a visit and photo session with the Easter Bunny. Reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/3vVAnZW .