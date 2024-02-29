Sheriff’s Office releases results of Super Bowl traffic effort

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office participated in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” enforcement effort from Feb 9-12. The goal was to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow traffic safety laws.

During the traffic safety campaign, sheriff’s deputies stopped 61 vehicles, arrested four motorists for driving without a valid driver’s license and issued 55 citations: 31 citations for speeding, four citations for failure to wear a seatbelt, one citation for distracted driving and 19 citations for other traffic offenses.

The traffic safety campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and Click It or Ticket” campaigns.