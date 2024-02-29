Friendly young cat loves attention, seeks home

V.V. is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 29, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – V.V. says, “I may appear a little shy at first, but I love attention, especially when things are quiet. I get all excited and when someone comes over, I even wag my tail like a dog. Once they start petting me, I twirl around and sing melodic purrs. This always makes them laugh.

“While I’m not a big fan of rambunctious cats, I do well with mellow ones. So what about we make a date and get to know each other?”

V.V. is about 3 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.