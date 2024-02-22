Libraries to host virtual event with Kinzinger

In this file photo, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, speaks with constituents at the Dollinger Family Farm in Channahon on March 29, 2021. (Alex Ortiz)

LINDENHURST – The Lake Villa District Library is joining more than 20 libraries across the state to host a special virtual event with former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger to discuss his bestselling memoir “Renegade: Defending Democracy And Liberty In Our Divided Country.”

The book captures one of the most transformative periods in recent history in a personal account from inside Congress. “An Evening with Adam Kinzinger” will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 29.

From 2011-2022, Kinzinger served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Illinois’ 16th Congressional District. After the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Kinzinger demonstrated an exceedingly rare loyalty to country over party. As one of only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 Committee, Kinzinger stood against his own party in pursuit of democracy and justice.

Kinzinger will be joined in the conversation by Steve Edwards, an award-winning journalist and interviewer. Edwards was the former host of WBEZ’s (Chicago’s NPR station) “Eight Forty-Eight” and “The Afternoon Shift.” Edwards also helped launch and lead the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, a nonpartisan program devoted to cultivating the next generation of public service leaders.

Library events such as these serve as a forum for patrons to connect with authors, whether they are familiar with the authors’ work, discovering it for the first time or drawn in by the authors’ ideas, according to a news release. With virtual events, first made popular during the pandemic, libraries are able to work together to bring an event to multiple and diverse communities, providing access for many library patrons to attend while at the same time expanding the platform for the author.

“We’re thrilled to participate in this event with libraries throughout Illinois. By joining with other libraries, we can expand access to important speakers, their ideas and their work,” Mick Jacobsen, LVDL director, said in the release.

“An Evening with Adam Kinzinger” is presented in partnership with 22 Illinois libraries. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

To register, visit www.lvdl.org.