Groups offer scholarships for environmental, natural science studies

INGLESIDE – Scholarships for students studying natural history, biology, wildlife management, environmental education and other environmental studies are being offered by Friends of Volo Bog and Friends of Moraine Hills State Park.

The Friends of Volo Bog are offering three $1,500 scholarships to Illinois students pursuing an environmental or natural science career.

To be eligible for the Entering College Scholarship the applicant must have a permanent residence in Illinois and be attending, or have graduated from, an Illinois high school in Lake, McHenry, Cook, DuPage, Will, Kendall or Kane counties, have a minimum B average and plan to attend a college or university to pursue a career directly related to preserving the natural environment.

To be eligible for the Continuing College Scholarship the applicant must be enrolled in a college or university, pursing a degree directly related to preserving the natural environment. The applicant must have a permanent residence in Illinois, have graduated from an Illinois high school in Lake, McHenry, Cook, DuPage, Will, Kendall or Kane counties and hold a minimum B average in their college studies.

Applications are due by March 31. Winners will be announced in May.

Friends of Moraine Hills State Park is offering two $2,000 scholarships to Illinois students interested in pursuing an environmental science or natural science career.

To be eligible for these Entering College scholarships the applicant must have a permanent residency in McHenry or Lake counties, have a minimum B average and plan to attend an accredited college or university. The applicant should be planning to enter a career directly related to preserving the natural environment.

Applications are due by April 30. Winners will be contacted in June.