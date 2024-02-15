Weber to host mobile DMV event at Volo Bog

Republican 64th Senate District candidate Tom Weber answers a question during a meeting with the Northwest Herald Editorial Board on Monday in Crystal Lake.

FOX LAKE – State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, is inviting constituents who need to complete a basic driver services task through the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office to sign up for a Mobile DMV event he is hosting Feb. 22 at the Volo Bog Visitors Center.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the visitors center, 28478 Brandenburg Road, Ingleside.

Registration is required for all services:

• REAL ID

• Renewal/correction of driver’s license

• New/renewal/correction of state ID

• Vehicle sticker sales for license plate

• Organ/tissue donor registration

To register, visit https://repweber.com/mobile-dmv-appointments-february-22-2024/.

Driver’s tests will not be administered. Visit www.ILSOS.gov for identification requirements.

All payments must be made by check, credit card, debit card or money order. No cash will be accepted.

For information, contact Weber’s office at 847-629-5439 or visit RepWeber.com.