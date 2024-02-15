Telecommunicator, 2 deputies honored for aiding veterans

Three members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office were honored for their work to assist veterans experiencing mental health crises. (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

NORTH CHICAGO – Three members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received high honors from the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago.

Telecommunicator Monika Reum, Deputy Francis Foy and Deputy Christopher Orlando received the recognition after being in different situations in which they provided assistance and resources to veterans in mental distress.

In September 2023, Foy, who is assigned to the Crisis Outreach and Support Team, responded to the home of a veteran in crisis. Foy immediately established a calm rapport with the veteran. Foy used an established trust to facilitate the veteran being transported to the FHCC for needed medical and mental health care. Senior leadership at the FHCC credited Foy with likely saving the veteran’s life.

In October 2023, Reum took an emergency phone call regarding a veteran in mental distress. Reum took the time to speak empathetically to the caller and learn crucial information. Reum dispatched Orlando to respond to assist. Because of the time Reum spent gathering important details, she was able to provide Orlando with valuable information.

Orlando arrived at the scene and treated the veteran with compassion and respect. Because of his calm demeanor, Orlando is credited with preventing the already high-risk situation from escalating. Orlando arranged for the veteran to be transported to the FHCC to receive further treatment and comprehensive care.

Reum, Foy and Orlando received high praise from Dr. Robert Grant Buckley, FHCC director, during a ceremony Feb. 5 at the FHCC.