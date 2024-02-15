Sheriff Idleburg announces Community Police Academy

WAUKEGAN – Sheriff John Idleburg announced the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Community Police Academy will begin Feb. 19 and run until April 29.

Classes will be on Mondays at the sheriff’s substation in Libertyville and headquarters in Waukegan.

The Community Police Academy is open to all Lake County residents age 18 or older of good moral character with no felony convictions.

The academy is a free series of events and participants will get an in-depth look at the responsibilities of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office including the Corrections Division, Patrol Division, Court Security Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Crash Investigations Unit and Evidence Collections/Processing Unit.

“The Community Police Academy is a great opportunity to get an inside look at the operations of your sheriff’s office,” Idleburg said in a news release. “You will have a chance to hear and learn from the incredible professionals who work for the sheriff’s office. I hope to see you in the academy.”

Applications are available on the homepage of the sheriff’s office website at www.lakecountyil.gov/sheriff.